Karol G will return to Chili in 2024 after its presentation in Viña del Mar at the beginning of the year. The ‘Bichota’ will arrive at the National Stadium as part of the tour of his latest album ‘Tomorrow will be a nice Tour’and in the following note we want to tell you everything about how to secure your tickets so you don’t miss this great concert.

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G in Venezuela 2024: when will it be and what price would the tickets for his concert be?

When is the sale of tickets for the Karol G concert?

Tickets to attend the show Karol G will be available from Next Monday, November 20. During that day, the presale with State Bankoffering users a 20% discount on the total cost, with a limit of 30,000 tickets. Once this stock is exhausted, general sale will begin on Tuesday, November 21.

Karol G has just participated in the soundtrack of the movie ‘Barbie’. Photo: Billboard

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G 2024 concert: when would tickets go on sale in Mexico?

Karol G in Chile: where and how to buy tickets?

According to the statement issued by Bizarro, the organizing company of the concert ‘Bichota’the acquisition of tickets will be carried out through Ticket Point and the pre-sale phase, which will grant a 20% discount, will be exclusive for customers of State Bank. Below, we provide you with the official link where tickets will be available: pointticket.com.

When is Karol G’s concert in Chile?

Karol G will arrive at the National Stadium of Santiago with his tour ‘Tomorrow will be a nice Tour’ on April 19, 2024, as announced by the event producer in a press release. The artist returns to Chili as part of his tour that covers 15 cities in Latin America.

#Karol #Chile #buy #tickets #concert