Today the Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G, whose album tomorrow will be nice It came out a month ago and is one of the most listened to in Spotifyis the cover of GQ magazine in Latin America. But the editorial result was not as beautiful, according to her complaint. It is a cover “with an image that does NOT represent me,” wrote Karol G, also known as the bichota, on his Instagram account. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” she added. The magazine, so far, has not ruled.

Photographed in a green dress, the singer’s features and parts of her body shape appear altered to make her appear smaller and with flatter (or pointy) features. This was pointed out by some of her followers on social networks when they saw her photo, before Karol G spoke about the notorious changes to her image. According to La Bichota, she expressed her disagreement with the magazine for “the number of edits they made to the photo.” However, she explains, those in charge of dealing with her complaints “did not do anything about it, as if to see me well she needed all those changes.”

Karol G has become a symbol of female empowerment in Latin America but not only for his songs against harmful love relationships, or harmful spite, for women —Tusa, One Hundred Cups, or the recently TQG together with Shakira—, not only because he has not been afraid to talk about the sexual harassment of the artists in order to have visibility in the world of music. Also because she has denounced any type of aesthetic violence against her body, whether it comes from her fans or from elite magazines.

When a follower criticized her last January, pointing out that some photos made her look fat, she immediately responded on Instagram: “Well, it’s my body and that’s how it is…so why look for it to look different if that’s the way it is.” And then she reminded her followers of this: “Never let comments distort how beautiful you look…Everybody is different…Everyone is pretty just the way they are… What a cool diversity ”.

Now, in front of GQ magazine, he remembers something similar. “Beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes,” she says in her Instagram post.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

This type of Photoshop is a common practice that has already been criticized by various artists. They are photos that create “unrealistic standards of beauty”, argued actress Zendayaprotagonist of the HBO series Euphoria, when a fashion magazine cut her waist in half to make her look slimmer. Lupita Nyong’o, a famous African-American actress, criticized an Italian magazine that she changed the shape of her hair so that she would appear to have a look “more Eurocentric”. “When the covers change, that’s when the culture will change,” said singer Lady Gaga after the magazine Glamor It will also change the appearance of your face.

It may seem like a wave of ‘body positivity’, but this resistance from actresses and singers occurs at the same time that Instagram or TikTok filters multiply to change the shape of the eyes, the skin tone or the width of the waist —despite the damaging effect these effects have on the perception of the body of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. The time when there is also more talk about “magic pills” to lose weight, and less about the harmful effects they can have on health. In the midst of this body image schizophrenia comes a reminder from a Colombian singer who is followed by millions of young women using Instagram filters: don’t let them distort your body. Not GQ, not anyone.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.