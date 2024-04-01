The 'Bichota' offers new opportunities! Karol G has announced, through the organizing company of its concert, the availability of a new batch of tickets for the three dates it will offer in Chili he April 19, 20 and 21. Couldn't secure yours? Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the 'Tomorrow will be nice' tour!

Karol G tickets: what happened to the Colombian's concert?

Karol G He has sold out all the seats for the three dates of his concert. However, thanks to the release of new tickets from returns from customers who, due to force majeure, will not be able to attend the show, a new batch of tickets has been put on sale for all their followers.

Karol G in Chile 2024 PuntoTicket: how to buy tickets?

The new sale of tickets for concerts Karol G in Chile this is carried out Monday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m., under the same conditions, through the PuntoTicket website. You can check availability by entering the following link: puntoticket.com/karol-g

