There is no doubt that Karol G is going through the best moment of his career on an artistic and personal level. The Colombian reggaeton reaps how much prize is put in front of it and turns every song that it has released in recent times into success.

Now, Anuel AA’s ex-partner took a break from her musical work to enjoy a well-deserved vacation in Mexico. The “Bichota” interpreter shared these moments with various videos on Instagram, while her companions did the same through the popular social network .

To the rhythm of “My sweet girl” by the Kumbia Kings, Karol G showed the luxurious yacht where he relaxed next to his companions. In the same way, the Latin star published a series of photos that, as expected, reached thousands of likes and another large number of comments.

As it is remembered, on April 20, 2021, the singer of “Tusa” revealed to all her fans that her relationship with Anuel AA had ended. After three years, Karol G pointed out that, although the separation hurt, he thanked him with all his heart for what he experienced with the reggaeton.

“If just accepting it is difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time we tried to distance our relationship from social networks to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing, not today, not almost 3 years ago that it all started. The love we felt from everyone was unmatched, incredible and vibrating together with you was magical. I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything that we lived and grew up together is infinite ”, he indicated.

