Karol G continues to work on his music career despite the coronavirus pandemic. The famous artist puts speculation aside and is now concentrating on her new studio album that will be released in the coming days.

The reggaeton announced through its social networks the launch of its first production of the year with a very special collaboration. Through a unique video, he made known to his fans that on March 25 this new material will be released .

KG0516 is the name that the Colombian decided to give to this project, which will have the participation of Kali Uchis, an up-and-coming R&B representative who voices the promo clip that aired on Instagram.

Karol G promises to have a more than successful 2021 because, in addition to the album, it will also be presented at the next edition of the Latin American Music Awards, which will take place on April 15.

Did Karol G and Anuel AA end their relationship?

Recent news surprised fans of Karol G and Anuel AA. People in Spanish magazine reported that the couple had decided to separate after more than two years of relationship. “They are no longer together, they are not a couple,” the media headlined on its web portal.

This report generated a stir on social networks, where thousands of users expressed their concern for urban artists and wondered the reason for their breakup. However, neither of the two has spoken publicly through their platforms.

International media confirmed that urban music artists “are no longer together.” Photo: AFP

Karol G, latest news:

