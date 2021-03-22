A few days after the premiere of his new album KG0516, Karol G surprised by revealing the complete list of his songs. This included collaborations with great artists of the urban genre, such as Camilo, Wisin & Yandel, Ivy Queen and more.

Through Instagram, the Colombian singer released the news with a publication that already has more than 143,000 reactions in less than an hour. It is his first album of 2021 that will be released on March 25 and will be available on all music platforms.

The disk of Karol G presents 16 songs, of which some have already become hits such as: “Location”, “Tusa”, “Ay dio mina” and “Bichota”.

While other new musical projects caused expectation on the list, such as “With you I’m going to death” with Camilo Echeverry, “Leyendas” with Wisin & Yandel and Ivy Queen, “Beautiful Boy” with rapper Ludacris and “Gato Malo” with the singer. Argentine Nathy Peluso.

karol g

A few days ago, the reggaeton singer released a video clip as a preview of her album KG0516. There, she appeared dressed as a flight attendant and was heard saying: “En route to wherever the fuck I want. Please fasten your seat belts and get ready to fly over the rainbow. “

The video that is less than a minute long has caused a stir on social networks.

Karol G, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.