After 17 years, Myriam Hernández reappeared in Quinta Vergara. This was the interpretation of the international artists at Quinta Vergara on February 19.

All the way up! Carol G. He made his appearance at the inauguration of Viña del Mar 2023 performing his greatest musical hits. In the middle of her presentation, Myriam Hernández appeared and made Quinta Vergara vibrate. The artists sang “El hombre que yo amo”, a popular single by the Chilean artist. At one point in the performance, the Colombian broke down and her partner gave her a kiss on her forehead. At the end of the presentation, both joined in a tender hug.

The ‘Bichota’ show continued with “Tusa”, “A night in Medellín”, “Ocean”, among others. The audience chanted their songs at the top of their lungs and there were even moments of surprises.

Karol G made men sing his song “Tusa”

Another of the outstanding moments of the Karol G show was during her performance of “Tusa”, the song that made thousands of people vibrate at the beginning of 2020. The ‘Bichota’ drove the male audience of Viña del Mar 2023 crazy by making them chant the simple. The same interpreter was impressed because they did not stop raising their voices with her song.