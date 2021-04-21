Karol G and Anuel AA they ended their relationship of almost three years. The Colombian reggaeton confirmed her love break through social networks, and generated commotion among her millions of followers.

The famous representative of the urban genre was saddened when communicating the fact to her fans and assured that in recent months they tried to keep their romance private to avoid speculation.

“If just accepting it is difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time we tried to distance our relationship from social networks to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing, not today, not almost 3 years ago that it all began, “he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Karol G He also referred to the moments he spent with Anuel AA: “The incredible things that happened to both of us as people and as artists were a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that reached each of us at the moment we need it most. ”.

Finally, he thanked his fans for always supporting them throughout their musical careers and dedicated a few words to the interpreter of “China”.

“The love we felt from everyone was unmatched, incredible and vibrating together with you was magical. I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and all that we live and we grew up together is infinite ”.

Karol G reveals that Shakira refused to do a duet with her

During the promotions of her new album KG0516, the reggaeton told a detail that caused surprise among her fans. According to Karol G, he had the opportunity to do a duet with Shakira, but she refused to sing with her.

Although she said that the collaboration did not materialize, she assured that she understood that her compatriot’s busy schedule had not allowed her to accept the proposal and she was willing to reconsider a duet with the interpreter in the future.

“If a song arrives that in my opinion is for Shakira, I will knock on the door again, if it is not given, however you want, my respect and admiration are infinite,” said the singer of “Tusa”.

