Polling for 2,709 panchayats of 109 talukas is going on in the second phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka on Sunday. State Election Commission officials said that voting started at 7 am in 20,728 booths and will continue till 5 pm. Though polling in most places has not caught pace yet, polling officials have expressed confidence that it will hold speed by noon and there will be good turnout by the end of the day.

Corona infected voters will vote in the last hours

According to officials, 1,05,431 candidates are in the fray for 39,378 seats. He said that a total of 3,697 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Elections are taking place between the Kovid-19 epidemic, and those who are infected with the Corona virus or have come in contact with the primary / second of the infected can use their franchise in the last hour of voting.

Compulsory to follow the rule of masks and social distance

In view of the epidemic, the rule of wearing masks and social distance has been made mandatory. Hand sanitizers have also been kept at all polling stations. The number of voters at each booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000.

The counting of votes will take place on December 30

Around 80,000 police and security personnel have been deployed to conduct the election safely. Apart from them, Anganwadi, ASHA workers and Health Department officials have also been engaged in election duty. Let us know that in the first phase on December 22, in the state, there were voting for 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluka. The counting of votes will take place on December 30.

