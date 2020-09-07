The officer did not help in posting, now the doctor forced to run auto 53-year-old doctor Rabindranath M.H., who served in the health and family welfare department of Bellary for 24 years. Now driving autorickshaw in Davanagiri city. The doctor blamed the IAS officers for his condition and said that his harassment began in 2018 after an officer refused to help in the posting.

Suspended since June last year, appeal to tribunal too The doctor, who has worked in the rural sector for 17 years, has also been given an award for improvement in the public healthcare system. The doctor told that a Zilla Panchayat CEO started exploiting after taking charge. I was suspended on 6 June last year after showing a technical problem in outsourcing of health staff. I appealed to the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), after which an order for my re-appointment came from the government.

Promoted, no salary for 15 months Dr Rabindranath said, ‘While posting, the taluk was deliberately promoted. Once again the case went to the KAT and from there I was instructed to make an appointment at the district level. Despite the order, I am still awaiting posting. ‘ He said that salary has not been received even for 15 months.

Private practice will have to go to the same officials again The doctor, who is driving an auto with a loan for a livelihood, said that to get a license for private practice, he will have to go to the same authorities again from where he is not expected to get the permission. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Family Welfare Department, Javed Akhtar said that he will look into the matter when he comes to cognizance, not knowing about the case.

