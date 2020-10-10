The 26-year-old scientist working at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) in Karnataka has been missing from Yelwal in Mysuru for the past four days. According to family sources of scientist Abhishek Reddy Gulla, he left his bike on the afternoon of October 6, and has not returned since. Gulla, a resident of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, started a job at Bark in Mysuru two years ago.A complaint was lodged by the police officer of the BARC of Mysuru-3TK Bose on Thursday, on the basis of which the police registered a missing case. Bose has said in his complaint that Gulla, who works as a science officer, has not been on duty since 17 September.

Police suspect that Gulla has been suffering from depression for some time. Bose said that the office had contacted Phone Gulla on October 5, when he said that he would return to duty on October 6, but he did not come. Bose said in his complaint that after this a neighbor of Gulla, who works in Bark, told that his house was open and the bike was not even visible. Since Gulla’s sudden disappearance, his friends have been campaigning on social media to find him.