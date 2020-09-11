Three priests were brutally murdered by thieves in a famous temple in Mandya, Karnataka and escaped with cash from the temple. Police arrived on the information of the incident and started investigating the case. The thieves also killed priests and looted the money kept in donation boxes. Surprisingly, the thieves threw the coins lying in the donation box and took only the notes with them.

According to the police, the thieves killed the priests of the Arkeshwar temple by stabbing them on Thursday night and escaped by taking cash from the ‘hundi’ (donation box). He said that the thieves did not pick up the coins kept in the donation box. Police said that when the miscreants entered the temple premises, the priests were sleeping. The priests lived in the temple premises and were cousins ​​among themselves.

Killing of sleeping priests, police considers loot as the reason for murder

Police arrived at the scene to investigate the scene. The police have found the spot absolutely clean. It is being estimated that the thieves killed the three priests at bedtime, which did not give them a chance to protest. Police believe that more than 3 people were involved in the incident. Police is considering robbery as the main reason for the murder.

Thieves flew away leaving only coins and taking cash



Chief Minister announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh

All senior police officers, including IG, reached the spot and inquired about the incident. Meanwhile Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa condoled the killing of the priests and announced a grant of five lakh rupees to his family. He tweeted, “It is very disturbing that Ganesh, Prakash and Anand, priests of Arkeshwar temple in Mandya were murdered by thieves.” Chief Minister Yeddyurappa said, ‘Five lakh rupees will be given as compensation to the family of the slain temple priests. Immediate legal action will be taken against the culprits.