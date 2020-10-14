A case has been registered against Kangana Ranaut in Tumkuru district of Karnataka. Kangana keeps her talk on Twitter quite unabated, but due to one of her tweets, she is now seen getting caught in the legal mess. A tweet by Kangana about the farmers on 21 September has brought them into this difficulty. A case has been registered against Kangana in Karnataka for this tweet.

Based on the recent order of Tumkuru court last week, a case has been registered against Kangana on Monday for rhetoric against farmers at Kyatasandra police station in the district.

Please tell here that the court of the first class judicial magistrate of Tumkuru, on 9 October, gave the police a lawyer L.A. On the complaint of Ramesh Naik, directed to register an FIR.

Naik told INS, ‘My case is against Bollywood’s popular actress Kangana Ranaut, who is not for any publicity but to tell that what she is doing is not right. When farmers are on the road against any policy of the government, it does not mean that they are terrorists, as she thinks. I have participated in many such protests, so am I a terrorist? I want his clarification on this and that is why I am fighting this case. ‘

Actually, Kangana Ranaut had a tweet on 21 September regarding the agriculture bill. Kangana wrote in her tweet, ‘Prime Minister, anyone sleeping can be woken up, someone who has misunderstandings can be explained but what difference does he make by acting like sleeping, acting of mindlessness These are the same terrorists, not a single person has gone to citizenship from CAA but they have shed rivers of blood. ‘

She was also trolled after her tweet. Many people posted on social media that they have insulted the farmers and farmers have also protested in many places. However, Kangana Ranaut clarified that she has not insulted the farmers.

In his clarification, he had tweeted another, which wrote, ‘Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army which knows how to fight only on the face of rumors, this is my original tweet if Someone proves that I called the farmers as terrorists, I will apologize and leave the tweeter forever. ‘