The accused was preparing for candidature in the village head election, there was a fear of having a relationship with the second wife

The girl’s mother lodged an FIR in the police station, then open case, police sent the accused to jail

In Karnataka, a man killed his own two-year-old daughter to improve her political career. The incident was carried out by the accused a month ago, which was revealed when the girl’s mother lodged a report at the police station making her husband an accused. The incident is of Chitradurga district of the state.

Police said that accused Ningappa and Sasikala were in a relationship 10 years ago but the family separated when the two opposed the relationship. After this Sasikala moved to Bengaluru, where she started taking a nursing course. At the same time, Ningappa opened a cloth stitching shop. Later he tried to join politics. Ningappa also got married but despite this she started a relationship with Sasikala again.

Nyingappa and Sasikala also married secretly, after which they had a baby girl named Shirisha. However, he kept his relationship hidden from the family. Recently Ningappa decided to contest the election of village head. Meanwhile, Sasikala got a job in a private hospital. Sasikala’s family started pressuring her to marry. After this Sasikala urged Ningappa to tell the family about her marriage.

On this, Ningappa said that he was going to stand in the panchayat elections and doing so would affect his election. After this, Ningappa suggested Sasikala to go to her village. He said that he would take care of two-year-old daughter Shirisha. After Sasikala left, Ningappa took his daughter to a deserted place and murdered her there. Not only this, he also buried him in a pit two feet deep.

Here Sasikala wanted to talk to Shirisha over the phone, then Ningappa asked her to forget it. Sasikala suspected this and approached the Women’s Police Station in Chitradurga. A case was filed against Ningappa, after which the police arrested the accused. During the interrogation, Ningappa confessed that he had murdered the daughter so that her political career would not be affected by the relationship with Sasikala. The police have taken the accused in custody.