Highlights: DK in disproportionate assets case Raid on Shivkumar

CBI team raids 14 prominent Congress leaders

Last year, money laundering cases were arrested, CBI is investigating

Bengaluru

Before the by-elections on two assembly seats in Karnataka, the CBI called the state president D.K. 14 locations of Shivkumar (DK Shivkumar) have been raided. Shivkumar, who is on the radar of the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate for nearly 2 years, is accused of acquiring disproportionate assets.

At 6 am on Monday morning, the CBI team reached the house of the veteran Congress leader. The raids were reported at 9 locations in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Mumbai. Shivkumar’s brother and MP from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha D.K. Suresh’s house has also been raided. The CBI has also registered a case against the former Karnataka government minister and others in this case.

CBI is investigating money laundering case

The Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September last year on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him. He is accused of unaccounted money transactions through hawala channels with the help of others. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sivakumar was charged with tax evasion and transactions of crores of rupees from ‘hawala’.

CBI team reached home in the morning

Shivkumar owns property worth thousands of crores

The government has handed over the investigation of the money laundering case to the CBI, after which this action is being taken. DK Shivkumar, who owns thousands of crores of assets, is the ‘Chanakya of electoral management’, while also keeping the party ready to overcome every crisis. He has been involved in fund raising as well as gathering in gatherings.

Shivakumar, who played the role of a troubleshooter for the Congress from time to time, grew further in the Congress when the Congress-JD (S) coalition remained in power when he formed a coalition government in May last year. He not only saved the coalition but also saved his MLAs from the BJP.