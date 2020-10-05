Highlights: CBI raids the bases of Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivkumar

CBI raids 14 locations from Karnataka to Delhi-Mumbai

Agency said, action taken on complaint of illegal assets worth 74.93 crore

Seized about Rs 57 lakh during raids, important documents were also found

Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar and his brother DK MP from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha. Raided 14 bases in Suresh. The CBI started raiding at around 6 am on Monday and as the news spread, a large number of supporters began to gather outside their house.

On Monday evening, the CBI issued a statement saying, “CBI has registered a case against a former Karnataka minister (current MLA) for possessing unaccounted assets worth 74.93 crore in the name of himself and family members”. The agency further said, “Today around 14 locations in their Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai were raided. During this period, about Rs 57 lakh has been recovered and some important documents have also been found. Investigation is on. ‘



Raids before the by-election, Congress targets the Center

On the other hand, after the announcement of the by-election, the Congress leaders have made sharp attacks on the Central Government on the action of such raids. Party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, alleging, “Modi-Yeddyurappa’s game of intimidation and intimidation has become a puppet by the CBI on behalf of D.K. Shivkumar is being raided and executed … but he is not afraid of it. The CBI should open the layers of corruption of the Yeddyurappa government. He further said, ‘Modi and Yeddyurappa want to tell the frontal organization of the government and BJP i.e. CBI-ED-Income Tax that Congress workers and leaders will neither bow down nor allow them to bow down to such devious efforts.



The ED was arrested last year, accused of transactions through hawala

In September last year, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him. He is accused of unaccounted money transactions through hawala channels with the help of others. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sivakumar was charged with tax evasion and transactions of crores of rupees from ‘hawala’.



Mother said, central agencies love my son

Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Regarding the CBI raids on several locations of Shivakumar and his brother, his mother Gauramma said that central agencies love their sons. Along with this, he also congratulated the investigating agencies for their efforts. Talking to reporters in Kanakapura, Bangalore, Gauramma said, ‘They have raided him many times. This is just another raid. There is nothing to worry about. He has previously appeared before central agencies on several occasions. Therefore, it is no longer a concern for us. He further said, ‘As a mother I would just like to make a request that my sons have food on time and allow them to take their medicines.’