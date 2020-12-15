Highlights: SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council commits suicide, body found on railway truck

Suicide note has also been recovered from the body, police is investigating the reason behind the suicide

Congress leaders in the Legislative Council misbehaved with Dharmagowda and dragged him from the chair.

Bengaluru

SL Dharmagowda, deputy speaker of the Legislative Council of Karnataka has committed suicide. The body of Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda was found on a railway truck. Police has also received a suicide note from him. The reason behind the suicide is still being ascertained. Let me tell you that a few days ago, Congress leaders in Karnataka Legislative Council misbehaved with Dharmagowda and dragged him from the chair.

The body of Dharmagowda was found near a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. JDS leader HD Deve Gowda said, ‘The news of the suicide of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmagowda is shocking. He was a fairly quiet and civilized leader. This has caused loss of the state.

The Karnataka Legislative Council was mistreated

According to media reports, the body of Dharmagowda was found at around 2 pm last night. Police reached the spot and started investigating. Let us know that SL Dharmagowda came in the headlines recently. He was abused during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council. He was pulled out of the chair by Congress leaders.