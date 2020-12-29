The body of SL Dharmagowda, vice-chairman of the State Legislative Council of Karnataka, was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has been recovered from them. However, what has been revealed in the suicide note has not been revealed. The matter is currently being investigated.

It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state: HD Deve Gowda, former PM and JDS leader

