Highlights: Ordinance against cow slaughter passed in Karnataka cabinet

After passing from cabinet, ordinance was sent to governor

The law against cow slaughter will be implemented in a day or two

There is a ban on cow slaughter in the state, there is no ban on food

Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet has soon decided to bring an ordinance against cow slaughter. However, it has been clarified that there will be no curb on beef consumption in the state. Sources said that the ordinance will be sent to the Governor for approval within a day, so that its approval can be taken and then implemented.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cater Bill-2020 were placed in the winter session of the same month. It was returned by the JDS Council at the last minute. After this, now BJP’s Karnatkar government has decided to bring a session against cow slaughter.

Demand from beef increased in Goa

Let me tell you that even before the promulgation of the cow slaughter ban in Karnataka, there has been a stir here. Beef demand has increased in Goa. The beef supply has increased in the states of Goa and Maharashtra adjacent to Goa. In this case, recently, Meat Traders met the CM of Goa and raised the issue.

This will be new law

The earlier law prohibited the slaughter of cows till the age of 13 but now it includes older and older cows.

– Cow slaughter will be completely banned in the state. However, slaughterhouses will continue to operate and there will be no restriction on the consumption of buffalo meat.

– The government will set up a cowshed so that old cows that do not provide milk will not be a burden on the farmers.

The Karnataka Cattle Slaughter Prevention and Protection Bill 2020 provides for a maximum sentence of seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs five lakh against the offender.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that the new law will improve the cow population. According to the 2019 Animal Census, 2.4 lakh cows are slaughtered every year in the state.