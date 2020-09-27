Highlights: Various farmers organizations in Karnataka announced state shutdown on Monday

Opposition to government amendment in Agricultural Produce Market Committee and Land Reforms Act

Common people faced trouble during the state captive on Monday

Bengaluru

Various farmers’ organizations in Karnataka have declared a state shutdown on Monday. This is against the amendment of BS Yeddyurappa government in the State Closed Agricultural Products Market Committee (APMC) and the Land Reforms Act. The common people faced trouble during the state captivity on Monday.

Many passengers arrived at the KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru to travel. A huge crowd was seen at the bus station. Normal traffic was seen in Shivamogga. A heavy police force was deployed at Kalaburagi.

Silence on the streets during Karnataka bandh

There was protest in the assembly

Farmers have called for a bandh in the state on Monday. Opposition parties Congress and JD (S) opposing these Bills in the Legislative Assembly as well as several Kannada organizations have also supported the bandh to be held from early morning till evening.

Karnataka closed

State government gave assurance

In addition, several labor organizations opposing amendments to some labor laws have also announced support for the bandh during the brief session ended on Saturday.

The state government said that it will take adequate steps to ensure that the operations of offices and establishments related to common life are not allowed to be affected. At the same time, the government has also warned of strict action against the enforcers of the bandh.