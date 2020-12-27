A major road accident occurred in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Five people have died in this incident. Also six people have been injured. Police said five people were killed and six others were injured in a road accident near BG Halli in Chitradurga district last night.

Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The injured have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment. Also, the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. The dead have not yet received complete information about who they were and where they were going.