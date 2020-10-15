BJP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar made the shocking revelations on Thursday at a press conference citing the report of the 8-year-old Karnataka Minorities Commission. In this disputed report, many big leaders of Congress are accused of grabbing thousands of acres of Waqf land. This report, which came in 2012, has been tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly only 8 months later.

Rajiv said, ‘The Karnataka Minorities Commission report was prepared in 2012 and put into assembly in September 2020. Till now this report was kept under control, but today this report has been brought before the people. He said, “This report shows how 29 thousand acres of Waqf land was neither used for the good of Muslims nor any resources were made for their convenience.”

‘Waqf land should be returned to Muslims, so that it can benefit them’

He said, ‘In December 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the first right on the resources of the country is of the minorities. When he was making these statements, he was not seeing what the resources that Waqf already had were being looted. We request that whatever land the Waqf owns, whether it is in Karnataka or Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it should be examined. Whatever such land should be returned to Waqf. So that it can be used for the welfare of Muslims and society. ‘

Congress has been rejecting the report till date

In fact, in this report of the 7000-page Minorities Commission, how many big Congress leaders were involved in Wakf land land. However, Congress has always rejected this report and said that it is far from the truth. The previous Siddaramaiah government rejected it and refused to place it on the floor of the assembly.



Minorities Commission claims Wakf land scam is bigger than 2G

The commission chairman Anwar Manipaddi had claimed that the Waqf land scam is much bigger than the 2G scam. It was claimed that Waqf land worth 2 lakh crore was handed over or sold to private hands.



Charges against these big leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge

The report names the current Congress MLAs NA Haris, Tanvir Saiyat and Kanise Fatima. Apart from these, MLC CM Ibrahim, Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, former MP Rehman Khan and dismissed MLA R Roshan Baig are also named.