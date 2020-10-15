BJP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar made the shocking revelations on Thursday at a press conference citing the report of the 8-year-old Karnataka Minorities Commission. In this disputed report, many big leaders of Congress are accused of grabbing thousands of acres of Waqf land. This report, which came in 2012, has been tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly only 8 months later.
‘Waqf land should be returned to Muslims, so that it can benefit them’
He said, ‘In December 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the first right on the resources of the country is of the minorities. When he was making these statements, he was not seeing what the resources that Waqf already had were being looted. We request that whatever land the Waqf owns, whether it is in Karnataka or Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it should be examined. Whatever such land should be returned to Waqf. So that it can be used for the welfare of Muslims and society. ‘
Congress has been rejecting the report till date
In fact, in this report of the 7000-page Minorities Commission, how many big Congress leaders were involved in Wakf land land. However, Congress has always rejected this report and said that it is far from the truth. The previous Siddaramaiah government rejected it and refused to place it on the floor of the assembly.
Minorities Commission claims Wakf land scam is bigger than 2G
The commission chairman Anwar Manipaddi had claimed that the Waqf land scam is much bigger than the 2G scam. It was claimed that Waqf land worth 2 lakh crore was handed over or sold to private hands.
Charges against these big leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge
The report names the current Congress MLAs NA Haris, Tanvir Saiyat and Kanise Fatima. Apart from these, MLC CM Ibrahim, Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, former MP Rehman Khan and dismissed MLA R Roshan Baig are also named.
