Highlights: 14 year old child of Haveri, Karnataka reaches Mumbai

Mumbai rushed from home in search of TV actor

Auto driver reaches home with the help of Mumbai Police

Haveri / Bangalore

A 14-year-old child from Karnataka fled home to Mumbai in search of his favorite TV serial actor. An autorickshaw driver caught sight of him wandering in Mumbai, after which the child was taken home. The child reached the family safely after 3 days of running away from home.

According to the information received, the child studying in the 8th grade is a fan of actor Sumedha Mudgalkar, who played the role of Krishna in the television serial. An acquaintance living in Thane helped to bring the child back home. He told that a notebook was found near the child, from which the actors’ dialogues to addresses were written.

On September 21, the teenage boy caught a bus to Mumbai without telling the parents. Arriving in Mumbai, he roamed the streets in search of his favorite actor. He sat in an auto and told to meet the actor’s name. Photo also appeared in mobile. The driver immediately understood the whole thing and took the child to Andheri Police Station.

The Mumbai Police, after questioning the child, spoke to the police of his home district of Haveri, after which the child’s disappearance was confirmed. The family spoke to a relative living in Thane, who brought the child home. After this, the parents of the child brought him.