We hear from Karma Automotive very sporadically. The company, which was called Fisker Automotive until 2014, was acquired after bankruptcy by a Chinese company called Wanxiang. The company re-released the Fisker Karma under the brand name Karma and Henrik Fisker started the Fisker car brand again. Do you still get it? Now, almost ten years after the takeover, Karma only has two models: the Revero (which was the Fisker Karma) and the GS-6. And that will change with the Karma Kaveya and Gysera.

Simple names that are easy to remember are of no use. That is why the two new models are called Kaveya and Gysera. Both cars are electric. The Karma Gysera is a ‘touring sedan’ with 590 hp and 400 kilometers of range. In addition, there will be an update to the Revero. After this, the PHEV could drive 65 kilometers electrically. No images of these two cars have been shared yet.

Specifications of the Karma Kaveya

The Kaveya must become the showpiece of Karma. People who still remember the SC2 concept will see a lot of that study model in the new model. The Kaveya is available with 1,000 hp and can reach 100 km/h in less than three seconds. The concept had 1,100 hp and went to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds. Not wrong yet.

The top speed of the ‘super coupe GT’ is 290 km/h. There will also be a less powerful version with 536 hp and rear-wheel drive (the other sends power to all wheels). Thanks to a 120-kWh battery pack, the Karma Kaveya can travel 400 kilometers on a charge. Charging from 10 to 80 percent can be done in a respectable 45 minutes.

Karma does not say how many cars will be built, but does say that there are still 372 spots available for interested parties. It is not known what buyers pay. The facelifted Revero and Karma Gysera will be launched at the end of 2024. A little later, at the end of 2025, the first Kaveyas with 536 hp will be delivered. The strongest Karma comes a year later.

Karmas ‘age gracefully’

Karma boss Marques McCammon is certainly looking forward to the future: ‘We are going to take a path that has never been done before by a car company. We’re bringing back the Karma brand and a lineup built to age gracefully.” He promises buyers “new and customized experiences that put the driver first.”