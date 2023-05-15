There is a red cross above the road for a reason, which is now also apparent when there is a pavement tile on the highway.

Our road manager is Rijkswaterstaat and they have large signs hanging above our roads. The matrix signs attached to it can provide information to motorists. Often for their own safety. However, many people give a shit about it and constantly ignore the matrix signs. Even if a road is closed.

Pavement tile on highway, motorists ignore red cross

Look, the fines have already gone up and now you might understand why. But getting a fine is not the worst. This is about the safety of yourself, but also of others. For example, if there is an accident and people are standing on the road, it is logical that the road is closed. If you do drive there, it’s just plain stupid.

This time it wasn’t an accident, but an object on the road. Namely a pavement tile on the A15 near Rotterdam. Dangerous for drivers of cars, but simply dangerous for motorcyclists. It is therefore important to close the road so that no vehicles drive over it. And of course to give Rijkswaterstaat the opportunity to remove the paving stone. So a red cross above the road, which was not followed by at least two cars.

Injury

And they knew that. Both vehicles suffered damage and were unable to continue their journey. Rijkswaterstaat has been complaining for some time about the fact that many people ignore red crosses and were now very angry again.

On Twitter they lash out at the two drivers: ‘We considered leaving them there for a week, but the salvage company is on its way’. The two vehicles were then neatly towed away. Hopefully the drivers have learned something from it. If other people had also failed to follow the cross and slammed into the car of one of the drivers while he was on his knees, it would have been very unpleasant.

Photo via Rijkswaterstaat Traffic information on Twitter

