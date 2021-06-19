The Koelliker group has landed in the sports segment, and it did so by choosing the Karma brand. Nothing to do with Fisker, another brand that has embarked on a different story; Karma now has its own identity that in Italy it wants to show with its capabilities in terms of performance. Giuseppe Lovascio, Koelliker’s chief sales strategy officer, explained to us the characteristics of this brand that lands with interesting expectations.

“Karma GS-6, the model that we will launch in Italy, has a DNA in common with the Koelliker group, and the name also suggests something else: whatever action we have done in the past, somehow brought us this sporting brand of we are proud of. Remember the sports of yesteryear, but without giving up an electric heart. Its range extender motor mode that recharges the battery is attractive; It is fitted with a 228 HP 1.5 Bmw engine that serves as a generator. These 28 kWh batteries allow 125 km in full electric, 575 km of total autonomy. The performances are important: it goes from 0-100 in 3.9 seconds with a maximum speed of 210 per hour, it counts on 536 horses and 740 Nm of torque. We will present in 3 versions, standard, luxury and sport, with the possibility of extensive customization; in any case it is a fun, emotional, characterizing car that we were missing“Said Lovascio.

Koelliker gives electric power a boost: 2021 new start

It must be said that towards the end of 2021 a full EV version should also be available with batteries of over 100 kWh, capable of allowing a range of over 400 km. For now, however, we remain on the classic GS-6, a supercar that falls under the acronym EREV (extended-range electric vehicles): consequently it is not a pure electric car, since it is equipped with an internal combustion engine that recharges the battery. The technological equipment is of a good level, with over-the-air software updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the official app for remote management, three levels of regenerative braking, including the one-pedal drive. There is a wide choice to build a highly customized interior, in terms of materials, colors, rims, tires, brake calipers.