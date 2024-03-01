People who ignore a red cross get a flat tire. No one minds that, right?

In itself it is not very difficult to participate in traffic. You keep to the speed and you follow the instructions. If you do, the local hermandad will be more than happy. If you don't, you run the risk of getting a print in the mailbox.

Now a violation is easily committed and sometimes that is also a conscious choice. Everyone has driven 127 km/h where you are allowed to do 120 km/h, right? And there are even more small violations that you make. But of course there is a difference between driving a little too fast or just not thinking at all.

Flat tire red cross

Last night it happened again. There were people who felt it necessary to ignore a red cross. Now those red noises at the top of the road are there for a reason. Think of an accident, breakdown, or other obstacle on the road.

In this case it took place on the A12 near The Hague. You all know that bend from the A4 to the A12 near The Hague. Well, a glazier drove through there with his company car. He unexpectedly lost two panes of glass.

Traffic control – like the Michael Masi of Dutch roads – responded adequately by closing the lanes using red crosses. But yes, as mentioned, there are apparently people who ignore the red crosses and just drive on. Some of them had to pay for this action with a flat tire because yes: they drove through the glass…

350 euro fine (still available)

They were large sheets of glass, by the way. They weighed over 100 kilograms each. It took Rijkswaterstaat a few hours to sweep up and clean up all the shards.

Ultimately, 37 people drove through on the lanes with a red cross. Of these, 7 had a flat tire. The police fined them all. The fine for driving through a red cross is not cheap: 350 euros. We are curious what Siewert van Lienden thinks about this.

Given the safety risks it entails, the fine seems to make sense. By the way, they are also lucky, because last night the old rates still applied. From today they have become a lot higher.

Through: NOS

