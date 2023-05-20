Issues? The winner of Miss Peru 2019, Anyella Grades, who was dismissed for the revelation of a video in which she appears having a drink in a nightclub in the jungle and blamed Camila Escribns for filtering the clip, decided to talk to the reporters of “Magaly TV, la firme” about the recent appointment de Escribans as the new Miss Peru on the last Thursday, May 18. Grados did not hesitate to wish her the best of her in the Miss Universe pageant, but she also issued a warning.

“My best wishes for her. And that she take care of herself because there may be bad people, and that she always take care of herself. Karma exists, everyone has it on their conscience”was the message left by his colleague.

