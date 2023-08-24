Jesper Karlsson is the last, in chronological order, signing of Bologna who has already received the yes of the Danish Kristiansen (left full-back, Leicester) and is waiting to complete the deal linked to Remo Freuler, released by the possible departure of Dominguez. Karlsson, 25 years old, Swedish international with also European experience with AZ Alkmaar, cost 11 million (plus 10% resale), is a right-footed left winger and will have the number 10 shirt. And on Sunday, at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus, he could go on the field immediately. “Me brave and bold? It’s true, I like playing football, even taking risks, creating chances, you have to be brave. Have good players grown up in AZ? Of course, many have come out, from Reijnders to Beukema, Koopmeiners and others”.

10 per bag

—

The manager Giovanni Sartori describes him as follows: “An offensive fuller who prefers to play on the left, one of his main characteristics is shooting on goal, even from dead balls. We followed him with great continuity, he was part of the objectives last year too and this year, given the opportunity, we accelerated. We are very confident in his characteristics and in the goals we need so much ”. Then, Jesper adds: “Why did I choose Bologna? There have been a lot of rumors about me but I was convinced by the history of the club, I like the coach and how the team plays. Beukema and Svanberg also gave me advice and a hand in choosing this company. And I’m very happy to be able to play in Italy: I worked for this. I chose the number ten shirt, there were other options, I know it has a great history starting with Baggio, that’s why I chose it too, and it’s a great responsibility. Models? For Swedish people like me, Ibra remains a fixed point; when I was younger, apart from Zlatan, Ronaldinho and Neymar, people who were good at dribbling. If I’ve never played tip before? Before coming to the Netherlands, when I was younger, I played up front in a 4-4-2 formation, but then I became a winger. How am I physically? My preseason was peculiar, they knew I wanted to leave so I wasn’t called up for some matches, I had a small muscle problem but it’s gone, my condition is good, I trained fully”.