D.he Federal Constitutional Court ordered Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an urgent decision not to sign the German law on joining the European Corona Reconstruction Fund for the time being. The Bundestag approved German participation in the € 750 billion aid program on Thursday; on Friday then followed the approval of the Federal Council.

Among the critics of the reconstruction fund is the AfD founder Bernd Lucke, whose “Bündnis Bürgerwille” had already announced at the beginning of the week that it wanted to take action against German involvement in the Federal Constitutional Court. The critics fear that financially weak member states will not be able to repay their share of the debt package, so that solvent countries will have to assume their obligations to the lenders.

Incalculable financial burdens?

As a result, Germany could face financial obligations, the amount of which cannot be foreseen at this point in time, but is potentially astronomical. This will pave the way to the “debt union”, in which some are liable for the economic crises of others – especially since it is foreseeable that the one-time borrowing will not stop in the pandemic. The Federal Constitutional Court should therefore intervene before Federal President Steinmeier signs the “Capital Adequacy Ratification Act”. Otherwise Germany would enter into obligations from which it may no longer be able to resolve itself even if the Federal Constitutional Court later approves it.

In any case, the Karlsruhe judges have now apparently followed this last argument. In a so-called hanging resolution, they forbade the Federal President from signing the law. The resolution does not yet contain a more detailed justification; this should be submitted later. With a probability bordering on certainty, however, the Federal Constitutional Court will not comment on the actual admissibility of the reconstruction fund, but only point out that they want to gain time for further examination before facts are created by signing it.

Has Steinmeier refused a standstill promise?

The process is still unusual, because it actually corresponds to the political comment that the Federal Constitutional Court informally informs the Federal President in such constellations of the ongoing examination and asks him to wait until a decision is made with his signature instead of giving him a formal resolution prohibit. The Federal Constitutional Court did not want to inform the FAZ whether there was such an informal request in this case and, if so, how it was decided, and referred to the Office of the Federal President.

From there, at the request of the FAZ, it was said that a corresponding request had been received “by telephone at the working level”. One could not comment on the details of the conversation, but in any case the request of the Constitutional Court had not been refused; The decision on Friday afternoon was “surprised”. It is possible that the unusual process is based on a failure in communication, because questions of this magnitude are usually not discussed at the working level – in any case, there should not have been an unequivocal commitment from the President’s Office, as there would then have been no reason for the decision.

Combatious constitutional court

The Federal Constitutional Court has already shown itself to be creative and combative in the past when it came to countering the creeping expansion of competencies of the European Union at the expense of the German state power – as most recently in its judgment on the bond purchase program of the European Central Bank last May, which caused an earthquake in the power structure between Karlsruhe, Berlin, Brussels and Luxembourg were the same.

One of the hurdles that the Karlsruhe judges have drawn in is the so-called budget law and the “overall budgetary responsibility” of the Bundestag, i.e. the right of the elected representatives to determine the use of taxpayers’ money and state finances.

The Federal Constitutional Court has already made it clear in the past that the assumption of payment obligations, the occurrence and amount of which are beyond Germany’s control, can conflict with this constitutional principle. However, whether this limit has been exceeded with the Corona reconstruction fund will still depend on numerous detailed legal questions.

The Federal Constitutional Court is currently unable to indicate when an urgent decision on the matter will be made. Since the case is on the one hand legally complex and politically charged, on the other hand it is also highly urgent, a period of a few weeks, maybe even a few months, should be realistic. At least until then, the entry into force of the reconstruction fund will also be delayed.