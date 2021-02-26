I.In May 2019, Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Science and Art, Theresia Bauer (Greens) announced that the Badisches Staatstheater in Karlsruhe was “well positioned for the long term” and that the contract extension for General Director Peter Spuhler was a “very good signal”. The minister will regret this week that political statements are being archived. Because with the decision of the theater board of directors to give the management of the house to an interim director and to give the theater a different management structure from 2025 on, Bauer’s statements from that time turn out to be a fog of words. The suspicion arises that by asking the system question the Green Minister is suppressing a personnel problem for which she is responsible.

Spuhler, who is currently negotiating the termination of his contract and will leave in August, is considered artistically successful, but problematic in personnel management. The working atmosphere at the Staatstheater in Karlsruhe is “toxic”, according to an open letter from the ensemble from July 2020. The director is accused of being under control and being authoritarian. In 2019, to the amazement of many ensemble members, Spuhler’s contract was extended to 2026, although the problems could not have remained hidden from the Ministry in Stuttgart: There was already a moderation process in 2015, and an employee survey in 2018 with sobering results. In 2019, the orchestra board and staff council even spoke to the ministry in person to describe the situation in the theater. But Theresia Bauer and the mayor of Karlsruhe, Frank Mentrup (SPD), still claim that they did not find out about the “extent” of the leadership problems in Karlsruhe until July 2020.

Clear criticism of Minister Bauer

A smugly formulating observer says that Spuhler gave the house an “artistically successful identity-political surface” over the years. However, he was only able to cover up the “hustle and bustle of an angry old white man” at the theater’s command post. There is possibly at least one understandable reason for the minister’s letting things go for many years: Spuhler and Bauer know each other from the time the director worked in Heidelberg from 2005 to 2011; you are on your terms. It was customary, it is said in the green-black government in Stuttgart, that Spuhler did not contact the ministry via the usual official channels, but directly to the ministerial office.

The minister calls the procedure now decided by the administrative board a “future process”. The commission is due to present a recommendation this summer. “External experts should be heard before the theater staff. Rolf Bolwin, the former managing director of the Deutsches Bühnenverein, will accompany the process in an advisory capacity, ”the ministry said in a statement. The Karlsruhe theater director Anna Bergmann is critical of the “future process”: “It is good when the managing director and the operations director are involved. But where is the right to have a say for employees? ”She basically shares the values ​​of green politics, but she is disappointed with the practice of cultural policy in Baden-Württemberg. Clear criticism also comes from the opposition: “The personal relationships between General Manager Peter Spuhler and Minister Bauer, as well as Mayor Frank Mentrup’s fear of changing the manager during the election campaign, have meant that both politicians have stood in front of a man for too long it was already impossible to hold last year, ”says the FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke. If the minister is now hiding the severance payment, there is a lot to suggest that the wrong decisions will also be very expensive. There is speculation about a single-digit million amount.