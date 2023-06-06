Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml, Alina Schroeder

A large fire broke out in the well-known amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” near Berlin. Four people were taken to the hospital – the fire has now been extinguished.

Update from June 6th, 2:11 p.m.: The fire in the amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” near Berlin has now been largely extinguished. “In any case, I don’t see much smoke anymore,” said the spokeswoman after arriving at the scene of the fire. According to the Bild newspaper, a total of four people were injured in the fire. The column of smoke is said to have been 100 meters high and was repeatedly captured by visitors on photos and videos.

“Karls Strawberry Farm”: Fire in the amusement park near Berlin: Video shows a huge column of smoke

Update from June 6th, 1.30 p.m.: Several people were injured in the fire on the grounds of the Karls Erdbeerhof amusement park in Elstal near Wustermark in Brandenburg near Berlin. A spokesman for the fire brigade said it was mainly smoke poisoning. The people were taken to nearby hospitals. According to the spokesman, several buildings are on fire and the emergency services are still trying to contain the fire.

Smoke rises on the grounds of the Karls Erdbeerhof amusement park in Elstal near Wustermark in Brandenburg. Several people were injured in the fire at the site. © Christian Pörschmann/dpa

First report from June 6th, 11:57 a.m.: A large fire broke out in the amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” in Elstal near Berlin in Brandenburg. A report of Berlin newspaper according to a stall on fire.

The fire brigade is therefore already on site and trying to contain the flames. The cloud of smoke can be seen from afar. At least one building is on fire, a spokesman for the Wustermark community said BZ-Report. The extent can be seen in a video on Instagram.

Again rbb reported, it is said to have first burned in a sales room. Although the fire brigade has already started to prevent the fire from spreading, at least one building is still on fire, said a spokesman for the Wustermark municipality Picture-Newspaper.

Amusement park near Berlin is on fire: Apparently, an adjacent barn also caught fire

As the Picture-Zeitung further reports, Robert Dahl, boss of Karls Erdbeerhof, expresses himself in a first statement “The fire brigade is on site. On the northern edge of the adventure village there is a farm building with a stable that is on fire. However, rbb reports that not all sheep could be saved from the flames and the police and fire brigade have not yet provided any information as to whether anyone was injured in the fire. (asc/kiba/dpa)