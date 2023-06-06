Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml, Alina Schroeder

A large fire broke out in the well-known amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” near Berlin. Ten people sustained injuries, including a firefighter. The fire has now been extinguished.

Update from June 6, 7:19 p.m.: Ten people were injured in the fire in the Karls Erlebnis-Dorf amusement park in Elstal near Berlin on Tuesday. A fire department spokesman said: According to this, nine people suffered smoke poisoning, one firefighter had serious circulatory problems. The park’s animals were unharmed. They were rescued from a burning barn. A spokesman for the fire brigade estimated the damage to a “six-digit sum”.

According to the police, the fire broke out in a workshop on Tuesday morning for reasons that are still unclear. Next to the workshop, a stall, a slide and a sales booth caught fire. According to the fire department, an area of ​​around 400 square meters was on fire. The firebreak was about 10 meters wide and 40 meters long.

“Karls Strawberry Farm”: Ten injured in fire in amusement park near Berlin

The fire brigade and rescue services were deployed with around 100 forces. They prevented the flames from spreading to the main building and extinguished the fire. The injured were treated in hospitals.

Managing director Robert Dahl said he wanted to reopen the park quickly. He assumes that this will be possible again on Wednesday. He praised the cooperation of the employees and rescue workers. So the damage was comparatively small, he said.

Update from June 6, 2:11 p.m.: The fire in the amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” near Berlin has now been largely extinguished. “In any case, I don’t see much smoke anymore,” said the spokeswoman after arriving at the scene of the fire. According to the Bild newspaper, a total of four people were injured in the fire. The column of smoke is said to have been 100 meters high and was repeatedly captured by visitors on photos and videos.

“Karls Strawberry Farm”: Fire in the amusement park near Berlin – video shows a huge column of smoke

Update from June 6, 1:30 p.m.: Several people were injured in the fire on the grounds of the Karls Erdbeerhof amusement park in Elstal near Wustermark in Brandenburg near Berlin. A spokesman for the fire brigade said it was mainly smoke poisoning. The people were taken to nearby hospitals. According to the spokesman, several buildings are on fire and the emergency services are still trying to contain the fire.

Smoke rises on the grounds of the Karls Erdbeerhof amusement park in Elstal near Wustermark in Brandenburg. Several people were injured in the fire at the site. © Christian Pörschmann/dpa

First report from June 6, 11:57 a.m.: A large fire broke out in the amusement park “Karls Erdbeerhof” in Elstal near Berlin in Brandenburg. A report of Berlin newspaper according to a stall on fire.

The fire brigade is therefore already on site and trying to contain the flames. The cloud of smoke can be seen from afar. At least one building is on fire, a spokesman for the Wustermark community said BZ-Report. The extent can be seen in a video on Instagram.

Again rbb reported, it is said to have first burned in a sales room. Although the fire brigade has already started to prevent the fire from spreading, at least one building is still on fire, said a spokesman for the Wustermark municipality Picture-Newspaper.

Amusement park near Berlin is on fire: Apparently, an adjacent barn also caught fire

As the Picture-Zeitung further reports, Robert Dahl, boss of Karls Erdbeerhof, expresses himself in a first statement “The fire brigade is on site. On the northern edge of the adventure village there is a farm building with a stable that is on fire. However, rbb reports that not all sheep could be saved from the flames and the police and fire brigade have not yet provided any information as to whether anyone was injured in the fire. (asc/kiba/dpa)