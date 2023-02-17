KARLOVY VARY, Czech Republic — Some hotels in Karlovy Vary, the Czech spa town, have complained that the widespread hostility toward Russia and its people engendered by the carnage in Ukraine is hurting their business, built over centuries serving visitors from Russia.

But the Grandhotel Pupp, whose quaint exterior was featured in the James Bond movie “Casino Royale,” is doing very well with a different approach.

“Our focus now is completely on the West, not the East,” said Jindrich Krausz, the hotel’s general manager. “Russia for us is the past, and it was not pleasant.”

A favorite playground of wealthy Russians since Peter the Great visited in the early 18th century, Karlovy Vary is packed with grandiose hotels and luxury boutiques with Russian-speaking staff, has a Russian Orthodox cathedral and a bust of the famous tsar on top of a hill.

The only thing missing these days are the Russians. The Czech government has prohibited them from visiting as tourists.

Famous for its healing waters, Karlovy Vary has become a microcosm of the turbulent forces tugging at Europe as anger over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine wrestles with economic interest.

“Karlovy Vary was a mecca for the Russians,” said the Rev. Andrij Penjuk, a priest and longtime resident of Ukraine. “Nobody here yelled, ‘Russians go,’ but I don’t miss them.”

They are missed by many, however, particularly hotel and spa owners who used to make a lot of money coddling Russians.

“Maybe I’m a bad person, but I don’t want to suffer in favor of Ukraine,” said Ali Mirzayev, a Russian-speaking hotelier and tour operator from Azerbaijan.

Eager to attract return visitors, city officials recently devised an advertising campaign that they said would target Russian-speakers living in Germany.

But the slogan, “Karlovy Vary understands you,” caused consternation. Opposition members of the City Council wrote a protest letter to the Mayor, saying: “We strongly believe that Karlovy Vary does not want to build its future on such guests.” The catchphrase was quickly dropped.

Many Russians spend weeks in a spa undergoing elaborate health treatments involving doctors. However, German guests stay 3.4 nights on average and Americans 2.5 nights, according to official data. The Russians stay around 11 nights.

“We would love to have English guests, but they only go to Prague to drink beer,” said Mirzayev, the hotelier.

