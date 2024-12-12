The last time Karlos Arguiñano stopped by ‘El Hormiguero’, just a few months ago, the most charismatic chef on television revealed his secrets to start the day in a good mood, starting with a well-founded breakfast. Now, just in time to give gifts for the Christmas holidays, the Basque chef publishes his new recipe book, ‘545 recipes to succeed. Easy to make and delicious to eat. A perfect excuse to return to ‘The Anthill’ to present it. “Wherever you open it there are delicious things,” he assured. Pablo Motos before the guest told all the details of the recipe book.

As fun and close as always, Arguiñano left on the night of Thursday, December 12, an interview full of moments in which, “from the bottom of his heart,” he encouraged that no one should miss the book. In fact, he led by example by giving a copy to each person in the audience present on set.

Pablo Motos does not keep his word

«All the ones I make are recipes made by me in my program every day. So, they are very careful and all the recipes come out, Pablo. Even you,” he commented, including a dig at the presenter. Motos acknowledged that cooking is not his thing, “I’m not a great expert.” However, the chef does not forget a promise that the driver made him. ‘The Anthill‘ and which apparently has not complied. “You told me you were going to start,” he reproached her. To which the man from Requena admitted that “I say it often, but I do it little.”

Given this, Arguiñano reproached him for “because you are always training, but you have to cook a little too.” «Eating well is essential in this life. With pants on, it’s the only way to enjoy. “There is material here,” he stressed with his sense of humor.









That is why he wanted to give valid advice both for Motos and for all those people who do not have time to cook or practice preparing all the food for the week on Saturday and Sunday, the so fashionable ‘batch cooking’. «I usually insist that people who have little time make ten servings of lentils, which costs ten minutes more, and then distribute them in tupperware and freeze them. And now you have six or seven days. If you are going to make meatballs, you prepare 40 and again you have five or six days. And white beans, chickpeas, stewed meat… I understand people who work outside, but it is well worth cooking at home instead of pre-cooked food,” explained the cook.

However, the presenter confessed that lack of time is not his only problem in trying his hand in the kitchen: he is afraid of the pressure cooker, especially because of the hiss. But Arguiñano assured that modern ones are quieter, comparing them to male urination.

And continuing with the gastronomic advice, in view of the Christmas holidays, Motos wanted to know if the prawns and prawns are peeled with their hands or with cutlery. To answer that question, the cook was very brief, although just as clear and forceful. “If I see someone eating shrimp with a fork and knife, I’ll go somewhere else.”