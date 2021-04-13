Karlos Arguiñano has been awarded today with the National Television Award corresponding to the year 2021. The Prize is awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and is endowed with 30,000 euros. The jury, unanimously, wanted to «recognize in the creative personality of the winner the sustained continuity of a complete career in the field of television, with special relevance in the consolidation and consolidation of a genre that brings together television, gastronomy and culture. His contribution to the creation of loyal audiences means a decisive boost to gastronomy as a cultural sector ”.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has personally called the winner to inform him of the jury’s decision and congratulate him.

The National Television Award rewards the meritorious work in the Spanish television field shown through a work broadcast during 2020 or a private contribution for their creativity. In duly motivated cases, it may be granted for recognition of a complete professional career. With this Award, the Ministry recognizes television as an essential tool for the dissemination of culture, as well as its link with the development and dissemination of cultural industries.

The Jury has been chaired by Adriana Moscoso del Prado, General Director of Cultural Industries and Cooperation; and as vice president has acted Carmen Páez Soria, general deputy director of Promotion of Cultural Industries. As members have acted Beatriz Navas Valdés, general director of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA); Irene de Lucas Ramón, adviser to the cabinet of the Minister of Culture and Sports; María Casado, president of the Academy of Television and Audiovisual Sciences and Arts; José Manuel Fernández-Velasco Iglesias (José Velasco), television producer and expert in the medium; Joseba Fiestras Sagasti, director of the Vitoria-Gasteiz Television Festival FesTVal; Andreu Buenafuente Moreno, awarded in the previous edition and Eva Aladro Vico, tenured professor at the UCM Faculty of Journalism, specialized in communication research from a gender perspective.