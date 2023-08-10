Dhe tide between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift seems to have settled. Almost four years after their friendship ended, the model was spotted in one of Swift’s performances during the Eras tour in Los Angeles.

Kloss attended the SoFi Stadium concert with two friends but stayed away from the celebrity seats. Whether Swift discovered the thirty-one-year-old, wife of Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law Joshua Kushner, in the audience remained open.

The singer (“Bad Blood”) and the model were considered inseparable for years. Not only did they appear together on the runway of the American lingerie manufacturer Victoria’s Secret, but they were also photographed together for the cover of “Vogue” in 2015.

A few years later it broke. Observers suspected that Kloss had become too close to reality actress Kim Kardashian and music producer Scooter Braun. Swift’s relationship with Kardashian’s former husband Ye, better known as Kanye West, was strained after musical hostilities and taped phone calls. At the time, the singer argued with Braun about the rights to her first albums.