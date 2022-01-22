Home page politics

divide

Anja Karliczek (CDU) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Former Federal Minister of Education and Research, Anja Karliczek, failed in her attempt to become a member of the CDU federal executive board.

Berlin – The 50-year-old missed the necessary majority at the digital party conference on Saturday. Only 413 out of 961 delegates spoke out in favor of Karliczek.

There were 39 applications for the 26 federal board positions that had not already been filled elsewhere. 15 men and 11 women were elected.

cne/mt