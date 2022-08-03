Nothing is missing for the premiere of “The Big Star”, the new format with which Gisela Valcárcel will return to the screens this August 6. However, the popular “Señito” revealed that one of the participants could be eliminated from the competition after being infected with the coronavirus.

It is about Karla Zapata, who with the illusion of being part of Gisela’s reality show left her job. She now she could lose everything because of a clause in her contract.

YOU CAN SEE: Find out who will be the participants of “The Great Star”, a new space by Gisela Valcárcel

Who is Karla Zapata?

Karla Zapata is a young teacher who said goodbye to her students in Paita to pursue the dream of becoming an artist and participate in “The Great Star”

“This opportunity is something that I love with all my heart and I am with all the availability, emotion and love to do things right,” he said for the “America Today” cameras.

However, this wish could be truncated after testing positive for COVID-19, since he cannot take the classes to participate in the contest.

Karla Zapata breaks knowing that she could be left out of “The Great Star”

After catching the virus and learning that she could be out of the competition, Karla could not hide the fear of losing everything, since she quit her job to participate in “The Big Star”.

“I have left so much to not be able to be in the program… I do not have the possibility because it is something that I wanted. Being in the contest and showing what I am, the talent I have, is my lifelong dream”, he mentioned.

“A week and a half ago they told me that it had happened and that I was one of the finalists,” she explained.

What measure will Gisela Valcárcel take in the face of this problem?

Gisela Valcárcel spoke about it and contacted “America today” to comment on the measure she will take in the face of this contagion, since there is a clause in the program that could leave Karla Zapata out.

“We said with the production: ‘What do we do?’. And the first thing that occurred to us is that it go to sentencing, but how can someone who didn’t even participate go to sentencing? (…) The contract says that it is eliminated, but it also says that it gives the option for the production to decide”, mentioned.

“The other (option) is that the public, with us, decide, and that is what I am going to spin through networks,” he specified.