Karla Tarazona Y Leonard Leon They have not yet reached an agreement. The host of “D ‘Mañana”, who surprised by revealing her opinion about Pamela Franco and her relationship with Christian Domínguez, took advantage of the cameras of La República to go to your ex-husband and warn him that he has until the end of the year to change his mind regarding the permits that must be granted for her to travel abroad with her children.

Karla Tarazona wants to travel to Disney with her children at the end of the year

When the Republic consulted Karla Tarazona Y Rafael Fernandez for their plans for the National Holidays, the couple replied that they were not going to travel because they did not have much time to enjoy a walk. “Right now, due to the issue of work, complicated, because it was very short, for later we want to get together. You (Karla) have work until tomorrow (today July 28) in the afternoon and it was to leave tomorrow afternoon, and return on Sunday, it was not worth it, “said the businessman.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández do not have children in common. Photo: Karla Tarazona/Instagram

Immediately, Karla replied: “So we have put together for December, to take longer vacations and already outside the country. I want to go see the princesses (at Disney).” Given this, the “King of Eggs” pointed out that it is important that all members of his family can be there. “Hopefully, it’s a time to see if we can all go full, that’s the ideal,” he said.

Karla will opt for the legal one if Leonard does not approve the trip

Karla Tarazona won’t let Leonard Leon prevent you from taking your long-awaited Disney ride. Even the presenter revealed that continues with the legal procedures to travel without having to consult the singer. “Everything is a process that is progressing, thank God, as I always said, everything has its moment. If he does not understand us (Leonard León), then we will do it judicially as it is being done, ”he said.

Finally, the radio host also mentioned that she is sure of her victory regarding this legal battle against the artist: “It is a matter of waiting for time, I consider that, as of today, things turn out in our favor. Everything with the lawyer and I think that this way things will get along better.”

Did Karla pressure Rafael Fernández to get married?

On his most recent visit to the set of “D’ Mañana”, Rafael Fernandez embarrassed Karla Tarazona revealing that the television host insisted on getting married in the midst of a pandemic, with only months of knowing each other. “You told me (to Karla) the world is going to end, love, once and for all (to get married). Everything was an apocalypse, every day you told me, “said the businessman.

Why can’t Karla Tarazona’s children travel abroad?

Previously, Karla Tarazona visited Magaly Medina’s program to explain why she has a legal conflict with Leonard Leon. The television host pointed out that the singer does not want to sign the necessary documents for his children to travel abroad without a valid reason:

“It is also an emotional drain because now we have to tell them that they will not be able to travel, that we will have to wait until December to be able to go on a trip, because the process lasts three months, and the other two years.”