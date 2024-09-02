The Colombian National Team female who competes in the country World Championships in the U-20 categoryhas a medical novelty, the loss of the forward Karla Viancha.

Carlos Paniagua, coach of the Colombian team, confirmed that Viancha, who was injured in the first match against Australia in Bogotá, 2-0, will no longer remain in the group.

Outside the group

“He suffered a hard tackle, a blow between the calf and the knee, He has a minor injury to the medial collateral ligament and when he fell he suffered a fractured clavicle,” confirmed the coach.

He added: “She is an important player and has been doing things well.”

It is the second loss due to injury for the team, which before the debut had confirmed the departure of Daniela Garavito.

“We are very saddened by the departure of Karla, an important player for the national team, and in her debut she will miss out on the World Cup and we will not have a place because she is a player who cannot be replaced,” said the coach.