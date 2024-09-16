Karla Torres She played her best football, scoring both goals for Colombia against the Netherlands, but in the penalty shootout everything fell apart for the team… In any case, she was the best. Linda Caicedo had a great game, but she lacked the goal. These are the ratings of the National Team in its elimination from the U-20 World Cup.

LUISA AGUDELO: their unbeaten streak fell, they conceded two goals in the match and did not save any penalties, but they had another outstanding game. Six points.

Colombian Women’s Team. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

KATERINE OSORIO: She was a constant support in attack and was diligent in the back and forth. She missed her penalty. Five points.

MARY ALVAREZ: He lost the aerial duel for the first goal of the Netherlands, and in the closing stages for the second. He ended up fighting and clearing everything. Five points.

CRISTINA MOTTA: He lost his reference in the two goals. He had a lot of demands in the duels. He ended up playing as a left back. Five points.

SINTIA HEADS: Every time the half passes, he is a powerful offensive weapon, although this time he had to work hard defensively. Six points.

NATALIA HERNANDEZ: attentive in the clearances and in the duels. He put on the overalls. Six points.

JUANA ORTEGON: A warrior, she never gives up on the ball and also bravely tried her luck twice with some very good shots. She missed her penalty. Five points.

Colombian women’s team. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

GABRIELA RODRIGUEZ: He fought, he persisted, he left his soul on the pitch, he lacked a goal: one was disallowed and he missed his penalty. Five points.

YESICA MUNOZ: She didn’t have her best game, she lost the duels and her rivals suffocated her. Five points.

KARLA TORRES: He had his dream match, with two goals, or better yet, two great goals. He displayed all the talent he had stored up for the World Cup. Brilliant. Eight points.

LINDA CAICEDO: The star is the star; with an exquisite game, he created the best opportunities and deserved to score. He says goodbye as a great figure of the World Cup. Eight points.

Linda Caicedo regrets after her elimination. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

MAITHE LOPEZ: He came on for Muñoz. He didn’t get the chance he expected, he fought hard and went to the match. Six points.

YUNAIRA LOPEZ: I came in for Cabezas. He provided defensive security. Six points.

