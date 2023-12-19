Nothing was kept silent. Karla Tarazona and her assistant Maricarmen are very close and well-known on social networks. Both often publish content on Instagram and TikTok, and they also attend events together. Because of this trust, the worker of Christian Domínguez's ex-partner decided to share an unboxing of the Christmas basket that Tarazona gave her. What things did it contain? Find out in the following note.

What did Karla Tarazona's Christmas basket contain?

Companies usually surprise their employees at the end of the year and, as a thank you, give them a box of groceries known as the 'Christmas basket'. Karla Tarazona was no exception.

Maricarmen recorded a video on her official account TikTokabout the gift he received from Tarazona for these end-of-year holidays. The trust between the two is such that the assistant even joked about the items that Karla had given her.

“Here we unbox the La Tarazona basket, it's what she no longer eats. Hey, it's expired, she says,” Maricarmen mentions.

In the images, you can see a large amount of provisions, such as milk, panettone, stews, oil, among others. Likewise, in the recording of the clip, Karla Tarazona would also be present, since she can be heard laughing in the background.

Who is Maricarmen Miasta, Karla Tarazona's assistant?

Maricarmen Miasta is an assistant, nanny, community manager and representative of Karla Tarazona. She became very media during the separation of the presenter and Rafael Fernández. “He is a person who helps her with raising the children and almost, almost has her as a member of the family”said Magaly Medina.

For his part, Kurt Villavicencio also spoke about Miasta Vargas: “Not only is she a personal assistant, confidant and very good friend, she is the godmother of Valentino, the last child that Karla had with Christian Domínguez. Maricarmen has lived with Karla Tarazona since 2013.

Does Karla Tarazona's assistant participate in family gatherings?

Maricarmen Miasta is usually present at family activities with Karla Tarazona's children. In 2021, she published a photograph celebrating the graduation of one of the “D' Tomorrow” host's children.

“Virtual initial graduation. And so you grow, Ok, closing a beautiful stage and excited to start another. “Elementary is your next goal!!!” he added.

Publication by Maricarmen Miasta. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Is Maricarmen Miasta a bad influence on Karla Tarazona?

Through a conversation withLady Guillenfor 'Say it loud',Maricarmen Miasta spoke about the accusations of Rafael Ferández who stated that the assistant's presence was essential for his divorce.

“It was very painful to have people write to me and call me asking 'What happened?' Why do they talk like that?' (…) Suddenly, when a person is outside of a relationship, they see things more clearly and it is understandable that at certain times, Karla, who shared a relationship, did not see the things that others saw,” he indicated through tears to ' Say it loud'.



