The host of “Préndete”, Karla Tarazona, filed a lawsuit against the TikTok influencer ‘Pablancho’. Let’s remember that the young man attended the Panamericana Televisión program, however, a foolish comment earned him a lawsuit from Tarazona. Given this, ‘Pablancho’ told his social networks that Christian Domínguez’s ex-partner also filed a restraining order so that he could not approach her at a distance of less than 300 meters.

What legal measures did Karla Tarazona take against the tiktoker?

Through a three-minute video, the influencer reported that a document from the Superior Court of Justice of Lima for a complaint by Karla Tarazona for psychological abuse.

“A complaint has come to me from the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, where she accuses me of having psychologically mistreated her for the simple fact of having told her ‘why don’t you dedicate yourself to work, instead of asking your husband for money’ (… ) She has forbidden me to mention her on social networks. She also filed a restraining order of at least 300 meters ”said.

Did Pablancho apologize to Karla Tarazona?

One day before ‘Pablancho’ received the document from the driver’s defense, he uploaded a clip to his TikTok account apologizing for the phrase he said to him on the previous occasion.

“This video is to apologize to Mrs. Karla Tarazona, 39, who, according to the Superior Court, is vulnerable. (…) Therefore, she has questioned me. I want to make this video to apologize for the words I said. I feel sorry and it will not happen again”held.

However, these words did not cause astonishment to his followers and they alluded that there was sarcasm in his words. “Are you apologizing or are you mocking?, “You told him to work at his own job”, “It is the father’s duty to pay alimony”, were some of the comments from his followers.

Who is Pablancho, the young man sued by Karla Tarazona?

pablanco He is a young man who is involved in a controversy with Karla Tarazona. He has been a tiktoker for a while now and has an account called ‘Pablanco Críticas’. In this profile, he shares opinions on entertainment topics and has become controversial due to his direct comments and without his filter.

He has gained many followers with his style of communication, and also critics on social networks. Karla Tarazona intends to file a complaint against him for having disrespected him.

‘Pablancho’, the tiktoker who disrespected Karla Tarazona live. Photo: diffusion/social networks

What did users say about the lawsuit against Pablancho?

After the last video published by the tiktoker, in which he allegedly apologized to Karla Tarazona, users considered that pablanco He was not sincere and that he is only being sarcastic, for this reason, they ask the driver to continue with the lawsuit.