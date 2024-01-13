Nothing was kept silent. Karla Tarazona shot again against Christian Domínguez in the latest edition of 'turn on'. The presenter of Panamericana TV He surprised everyone by admitting that, unlike his father, his son Valentino he does sing, in a clear allusion to the leader ofThe Great International Orchestra. But why did Tarazona say this? Find out in the following note.

What did Karla Tarazona say about Christian Domínguez?

It all started in the last program of 'turn on'. As part of this magazine hosted by Karla Tarazona, a report was presented about the children of celebrities who later end up being part of local entertainment. Immediately, the businesswoman complained that they had not included her little son Valentino, the result of her relationship with Christian Domínguez.

“And Valentino, where was he? “I'm going to file my complaint because I don't know where Valentino is there.”said Tarazona. Instantly, Kurt VillavicencioHe supported what Karla said and revealed that he would seek to follow the path of his famous father.“Now sing”, supported in turn Ducelia Echevarria.

Despite this, no one waited for the response from Karla Tarazona who, using her well-known sarcasm, trolled her ex-partner, Christian Domínguez.“Ah, no, he does sing.”she said mockingly, causing laughter from everyone present on the set.

How long did Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez have been in a relationship?

The couple began dating in 2014, even having a symbolic wedding and a betrothal contract the same year. However, two years later they would separate due to the cumbiambero's infidelity.

