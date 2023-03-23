Karla Tarazona She is tired of the excuses of Leonard León, who assures that the lack of employment does not allow her to get along with her two youngest children. The singer swears that he does comply with his heirs, but he is not going through a good moment at the economic level, so the monetary contribution he makes to his children is -evidently- lower than that of Tarazonawho does have a job. Along these lines, the host of “Light it up” reminded him that to date she owes him more than 78,000 soles per accrued.

Karla Tarazona reproaches Leonard León for excuses

Karla Tarazona reminded him of Leonard Leon that one must “break the back” for the children, as she has been doing. “You make an effort and that’s what I do for my children. I’m always going to fill my mouth saying that I’m breaking my back for my children, so that any neighbor’s son comes to want to minimize and make up things. Thanks to God, I work, but what if I didn’t?” he said at the beginning.

Karla Tarazona get face by Christian Domínguez

As is known, Leonard León assures that what he earns is not enough to give his children a regular pension. However, the figure of Panamericana Televisión recalled the time that Christian Domínguez began to sell tuna in order to fulfill his duty.

“When it was a pandemic, Valentino’s father and I talked, because that’s when two people reason and talk, he told me I don’t have this, but I can give you this and when the situation levels off we return and he complied with everything from Valentino, he even sold tunas to meet your son. What’s the difference?”, the presenter recalled.

How much does Leonard León owe Karla for child support?

The dispute over alimony between Karla Tarazona and Leonard León has already been going on for several years. Now, the presenter spoke about the fact again and revealed that there is still a large accumulated debt that exceeds 70,000 soles.

“There is still a pending debt, there are things that must be settled, that everything is in court and we are waiting for nothing more,” he said to Magaly Medina.

Leonard’s lawyer denies debt

In October 2022, Karla Tarazona lost a legal dispute with Leonard León over visits to their children. It was there that the driver assured that the cumbiambero still owed him 80,000 soles. However, the artist’s lawyer ruled out this version by ensuring that no judge indicated this amount.

“My sponsor has not received any notification. They mention an amount of 80,000 nuevos soles without considering all the amounts deposited to date”, indicated the man of laws.