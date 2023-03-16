The driver Karla Tarazona He took a few minutes from the “Light it up” program and expressed his concern about the unfortunate situation in our country as a result of the heavy rains and mudslides. After showing a video in which the cumbia singer Marisol is seen reaching the affected areas and bringing help to the victimsthe TV presenter sent a hint to the drivers of the magazine “America Today”.

What did Karla Tarazona say about helping victims?

This criticism from Karla Tarazona arose after this Wednesday, March 15, Ethel Pozo and Brunella Horna, hosts of “América hoy”, will travel to the district of Comas to contribute to the families that were affected by the overflow of the Chillón river. Given this fact, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel could not help but burst into tears due to the complicated moment that people are experiencing in that place.

“This is providing support, not just standing with your microphone and saying that we are at the scene and look at the misfortune. That is not being empathetic, that is putting on a show”she said too announcer.