In a recent wave of speculation, Karla Tarazona found herself in the eye of the media hurricane after the digital program 'Instarandula' broadcast images of her with her ex-partner Christian Domínguez inside a gym, which led to several rumors of a possible reconciliation. One of the first to bounce the information off was the presenter's friend. Kurt Villavicenciowho was surprised and questioned whether the young woman had been with the singer in the same place.

Given this, the presenter decided to break her silence on national television to respond to her colleague from Panamericana television and explained the reason for her meeting with the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

Why was Karla Tarazona linked to Christian Domínguez?

Rumors of a possible reconciliation arose after images of Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez were released while they shared a training session at the gym of the popular showbiz character 'Mackyna'.

These photographs were revealed by the 'Instarándula' platform, but the controversy became more striking when the host of the program 'Todo se filtra', Kurt Villavicencio, hinted that there could be something more behind these meetings, which suggested a possible reconciliation.

“Karla, why were you with him (referring to Christian Domínguez? What are you doing next to a man who hasn't changed at all?“said the popular 'Metiche', who recalled the singer's recent infidelity scandal with his last ex-partner Pamela Franco.

What did Karla Tarazona say after being caught with Christian Domínguez?

Given the growing curiosity of the public and the statements of 'Metiche', Karla Tarazona He took the initiative to clarify the circumstances and communicated via audio with the same program 'Everything leaks' to give his version.

“Since last year I have been training with 'Mackyna' and our coincidences with Christian in the gym are almost zero. It happened because he has been recording content for his networks“she explained. The radio presenter emphasized that her relationship with Domínguez has evolved significantly, especially for the well-being of their common son. “Our relationship as parents is now very good; “The conflicts are in the past, times change and things are better between us,” she declared.

Karla Tarazona was seen training with her ex-partner Christian Domínguez. Photo: capture Panamericana Television

Karla Tarazona responds to Kurt Villavicencio

Villavicencio's criticisms did not go unanswered either. 'La' Tarazona defended himself against the accusations and reproaches of 'Metiche', since he explained his decision not to participate in his program and refuse to talk about Christian Domínguez.

“I don't speak because I don't want to and, even less, under pressure. Let ('Metiche') stop talking so much nonsense, it seems that he believes what he thinks in his head and his fantasies,” the television personality firmly stated. She also stressed that, unlike what Villavicencio suggests, she overcame infidelity, of which she was also a victim years ago during her relationship with Domínguez, thanks to the support of true friends and not with the intervention of figures outside her inner circle.