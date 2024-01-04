Karla Tarazona She was encouraged to speak out in the face of speculation that linked her romantically with her co-host on the program 'Préndete' Stiwart Sotomayor. Likewise, the TV presenter revealed unpublished details of her love life, which was unknown after announcing her separation from the businessman. Rafael Fernandez. In this note, we tell you what the presenter also said that has surprised more than one.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona found hidden microphones in the house where she lived with Rafael Fernández, according to Magaly

Did Karla Tarazona have a partner after her separation with Rafael Fernández?

The driver Karla Tarazona She caused surprise by revealing that she had a secret relationship after the end of her marriage to Rafael Fernández. It should be noted that this news surprised more than one, since the TV presenter kept details of her romance under lock and key. “I tried it in 2023 and it didn't work,” she said.

Karla said that this young man was not related to the world of TV. “I already learned my lesson,” she said. “In 2024 I am not thinking that I am going to try again, I just let things happen as they have to happen. If someone shows up, great; if not, I will continue with my life. I have already learned my lesson. I have always been conservative with my things, but at some point I showed a lot and that was a big mistake,” he told Trome.

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael Fernández speaks out after being accused of ordering monitoring of Karla Tarazona to discredit her

What did Karla Tarazona say about the alleged romance with her 'Préndete' partner?

Karla Tarazona He broke his silence in the face of rumors of an alleged romance with his 'Préndete' partner Stiwart Sotomayor. In this regard, she asked that her colleague not be involved. “I don't want them to speculate things that aren't true,” she said.

“I'm not with Stiwart, he has his partner; So don't hang saints who aren't mine on me either. He's my buddy and he has a girlfriend for many years, so stop getting me involved with him because I'm calm. Besides, I never 'chabel'”were the words of Tarazona.

Karla Tarazona and Stiwart Sotomayor were hosts of a radio program. Photo: Instagram/Radio Panamericana



#Karla #Tarazona #speaks #alleged #romance #39Préndete39 #partner

