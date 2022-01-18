This Tuesday, January 18, the presenter of the program D`Mañana Karla Tarazona talked about leaving women in command for the first time. She clarified that she did not have an exclusivity contract with any channel and that she was only in the morning space as a guest. Furthermore, before entering Melissa Paredes to Latina, the driver said that no one changed anyone.

As is known, the current host of Panamericana TV gave her opinion on Paredes’ return to television, after being the protagonist of an ampay with the dancer Anthony Aranda. At the time he said that “you have to have your pants on to stand up and expose yourself in that way after what happened, since being a public person you will be judged.”

Karla Tarazona talks about her time in Mujeres al command

“I did not have any exclusive contract with anyone, as I have today with Panamericana Televisión. I always said that I did not want to tie myself to anyone, that my priority was (to promote) with my husband’s brand, “he commented this Tuesday, January 18, in D’Mañana.

“Last year I was invited, but I always made things clear, I have been going to different programs, on different channels because my goal was to work for my husband’s company and for the brand to position itself,” she clarified. “No one changed anyone, I think each one changed their course. In my case I decided to stay on this channel. I didn’t have exclusivity with anyone.” he added.

Karla Tarazona grateful for the opportunity to drive D’ Mañana

“I am super happy, I start this year on the right foot. I have always said that when you do well, things go well and what is for you, wherever you are, will always come to you. I’m happy”, explained Karla Tarazona to La República.